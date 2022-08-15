 Skip to content
Politics

Xi Crackdown Foils Shanghai-Like Covid Unrest in Xinjiang, Tibet

  • Authorities use political crackdown tools in Xinjiang, Tibet
  • Residents in highly surveilled areas less likely to protest
Bloomberg News

To combat fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 in outlying areas like Xinjiang and Tibet, Chinese authorities are drawing on a security apparatus previously used to quell dissent against authorities in Beijing.

Broad surveillance measures used over the years against Tibetan Buddhists and mainly Muslim Uyghurs, both minority groups in China, are helping enforce lockdown rules among people long at risk of arbitrary detention. That has helped ensure there’s no public displays of anger like those seen earlier this year during the monthslong lockdown in the financial hub of Shanghai. 