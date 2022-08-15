Ukraine Latest: Russia Opens Trading to Some Foreign Investors

The Moscow Exchange from Monday will allow trading in debt securities for investors from countries that haven’t joined sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, ending a nearly six-month freeze implemented after the invasion of Ukraine.
The resumption won’t extend to clients from “unfriendly” countries, who remain subject to capital controls banning foreigners from selling or collecting payments on local securities. The group -- which includes nations from European Union members to Canada and Japan -- accounted for around 90% of total portfolio investments into Russia as of last year.