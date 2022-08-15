South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help the Biden administration has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.
Yoon said he wants to “swiftly and properly improve” relations with Tokyo stemming from historical disputes. The comments were in a speech Monday to mark Japan’s World War Two surrender and the end of its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.