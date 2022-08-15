China Announces Patrols Around Taiwan to Protest Senator’s Visit

China’s military said it held fresh patrols around Taiwan to “fight back” against another US congressional visit less than two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei.
The People’s Liberation Army conducted joint military patrols and exercises in the “sea and air space around Taiwan” on Monday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement. The move came as a delegation led by Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, continued a two-day visit to the democratically governed island.