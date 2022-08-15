Business Travel Won’t Hit $1.4 Trillion Pre-Pandemic Level Until 2026

The recovery of global business-travel spending to the pre-pandemic level of $1.4 trillion has been pushed out 18 months to mid-2026 by inflation, economic slowing and high energy prices, the Global Business Travel Association is forecasting.
The return to the 2019 level also is being slowed by supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, lockdowns in China and the effects of the war in Ukraine on nearby regions, according to the group’s 2022 Business Travel Index Outlook. The report, released Monday at the association’s annual convention, reviews business-travel spending in 73 countries and 44 industries.