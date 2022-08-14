The 60/40 Strategy Will Beat Inflation Eventually, Survey Shows

Investors think a good way to beat inflation is to lean on one of the oldest strategies -- a 60-40 mix of stocks and bonds.

The tactic has taken a beating this year as bonds were hit by the steepest slump in decades, compounding the stock market's losses instead of buffering against them. And investors are far from certain that the strategy will bounce back this year. Yet the latest MLIV Pulse survey found that investors, by a margin of roughly 2-to-1, still see it as a viable strategy for delivering returns that exceed inflation over the next decade. The survey included responses from 1,056 investment professionals and individual investors.