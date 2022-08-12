Crops Plunge in Chicago as US Report Signals Record Soy Output

Soybeans fell in Chicago after a US Department of Agriculture report signaled this year’s crop could be the biggest ever. The forecast dragged down prices for other crops along with it.
Domestic soy production is forecast at 4.531 billion bushels, a record. USDA also raised its soy yield estimate to a record 51.9 bushels an acre, more than the 51.04 analysts expected. That’s because crops advanced more quickly than normal in states such as top grower Illinois, the report said. Overall, good crops in the eastern half of the Midwest offset slower-developing ones in the western half of the region.