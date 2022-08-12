Facing Losses, Citrix Buyout Bankers Hold Onto Big Chunk of Debt

Banks led by Bank of America Corp. are expected to keep about $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion of a loan provided for the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. on their balance sheets, even as they ramp up efforts to offload the rest to investors.

The group of banks are trying to sell the remainder of the financing, roughly $3.55 billion to $4.55 billion, to a broad base of institutional investors, said the people, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction. How much the banks ultimately keep on their books depends on investor demand, and could even come in under $2.5 billion if orders are strong, one of the people said.