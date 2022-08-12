Argentina Asked Crop Exporters to Bring $1 Billion Next Week

Argentina’s government has asked the country’s crop export and processing companies to make sales equivalent to $1 billion over the next week as it seeks to bolster reserves, according to people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The government discussed with Ciara-Cec, a group that represents more than 40% of Argentina’s exports, a mechanism implemented this week that aims to encourage the sale of crops and bring in hard currency to the country. Members of the association have showed willingness to cooperate but have not said to what extent it will comply with the request, said the people, who asked not to be named because talks are private.