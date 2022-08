Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. is working with a group of US bondholders of Lukoil PJSC to negotiate a debt buyback, according to people familiar with the matter.

US holders were excluded from the bond tender offer launched by the Russian oil giant last week, according to the terms seen by Bloomberg. The company is proposing to repurchase all of its $6.3 billion Eurobonds in a move that will save it money and provide holders a way out and avoid potential payment delays due to sanctions.