Russian Court Orders House Arrest for Anti-War TV Journalist

  • Marina Ovsyannikova faces prosecution for ‘fake news’
  • She holds up ‘Let the dead children haunt your dreams’ placard
Marina Ovsyannikova protesting during a Russian state TV news broadcast on March 14. 
A Moscow court on Thursday ordered house arrest until Oct. 9 for a journalist who staged an anti-war protest on Russia’s main TV news channel.

Marina Ovsyannikova appeared at the hearing after the Investigative Committee, Russia’s equivalent of the FBI, opened a criminal case against her under a law on spreading information discrediting the Russian army, an offense punishable by as much as 15 years in jail. She held up a sign from inside the glass cage of the courtroom saying: “Let the dead children haunt your dreams,” the Mediazona news website reported from the hearing.