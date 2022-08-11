 Skip to content
N.Y. Times Is Targeted as ValueAct Takes 7% Stake, Urges Changes

  • Times shares gain as much as 12% after falling 32% this year
  • A more aggressive rollout of subscriber-only bundles sought
The New York Times Co. headquarters in New York.

Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has built a new position in the New York Times Co., contending the iconic newspaper company could improve digital sales and margins through an aggressive rollout of its subscriber-only bundles.

San Francisco-based ValueAct said in a letter to investors Thursday that it now owns a 7% stake in the Times. It said it believed the current valuation doesn’t reflect the company’s long-term growth prospects in almost any potential economic environment and that management has several opportunities to offset the macroeconomic headwinds that face the industry. 