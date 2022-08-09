US Is Easier Place to Invest Than UK, Says Legal & General Boss

Nigel Wilson, the chief executive of Legal & General Group Plc, has said it is easier to invest in the US than the UK and that it has taken too long to liberalize insurance capital rules to unlock funds to support economic growth.
Wilson, who has advocated for investment in infrastructure across the UK for years and made L&G one of the UK’s biggest backers of such projects, said restrictive regulations were holding back funds from going into sectors such as renewable energy and making homes more energy-efficient.