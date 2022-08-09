Entire US Supply Chain Needs 24/7 Operations, Not Just Ports, Official Says

All parts of the US supply chain -- not just its ports -- need to move to round-the-clock operations to alleviate snarl-ups and reduce overall costs, President Joe Biden’s supply-chain czar said.

“If only you or only a terminal goes to 24/7, that’s interesting,” Stephen Lyons told Port of Long Beach Executive Mario Cordero in an interview Tuesday. “But if everybody -- including the warehousing community, all the other modes of transport -- moved to 24/7, or something more than today, that makes logical sense that you could move much more cargo in the same period of time.”