Biden Adviser Wu Says He's Not Planning to Leave ‘Anytime Soon’

White House adviser Tim Wu said “I’m not leaving anytime soon -- still have lots of work to do” in a statement Tuesday responding to reports that he’s planning to leave his post in the coming months.
Wu was the key architect behind President Joe Biden’s executive order last year to bolster competition, and he is expected to return to Columbia Law School after his time in the White House. Wu’s position on the National Economic Council, which is focused on antitrust and technology policy, was newly created under the Biden administration.