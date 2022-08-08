The French Backwater Transforming Airbus Jets to Feed Cargo Boom

A little-known French airfield is emerging as a center for the fast-track transformation of Airbus SE passenger planes into freighters amid a surge in air-cargo demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vallair, a specialist in aircraft maintenance and dismantling, is starting work at Chateauroux, 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Paris, on modifying its first A330-300 jetliner using a method that takes only a month and comes in at a quarter of the price of a fully fledged passenger-to-freighter conversion.