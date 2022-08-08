 Skip to content
The French Backwater Transforming Airbus Jets to Feed Cargo Boom

  • Site south of Paris remodels airliners as freighters in weeks
  • Conversions by Vallair will also slash costs by a quarter
The new control tower at Chateauroux-Centre "Marcel Dassault" Airport in Chateauroux, France, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Many airlines struggled to see a future for their enormous Airbus SE A380s when the pandemic grounded fleets in early 2020 but France’s Chateauroux airport, about 250 kilometers south of Paris, is opening their giant hanger equipped to handle the double-deckers and up to five or six narrow bodies.Source: Bloomberg
A little-known French airfield is emerging as a center for the fast-track transformation of Airbus SE passenger planes into freighters amid a surge in air-cargo demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vallair, a specialist in aircraft maintenance and dismantling, is starting work at Chateauroux, 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Paris, on modifying its first A330-300 jetliner using a method that takes only a month and comes in at a quarter of the price of a fully fledged passenger-to-freighter conversion.