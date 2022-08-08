Olivia Newton-John, Beloved Singer and ‘Grease’ Star, Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the singer and actress who enchanted the world in the movie ‘Grease’ and was one of the best-selling music artists of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 73.
Newton-John, who was born in England but raised in Australia, rose to stardom in the US around 50 years ago as a singer of ballads and country music songs including her first number one ‘I Honestly Love You’ in 1974. Her girl-next-door image helped win her a co-starring role in the 1978 film version of the Broadway musical ‘Grease’, playing the innocent Sandy who transforms into a ‘bad-girl’ persona to win over John Travolta’s Danny.