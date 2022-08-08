 Skip to content
Business

Fat Fees, Champagne and Yachts. How Adler Won Over Its Bankers

Wall Street did well from the ill-starred property firm’s bond sales. But some of the funds they sold to are staring at big losses. 

Yachts moored off Club 55 in Saint-Tropez.

Yachts moored off Club 55 in Saint-Tropez.

Photographer: Gilles Martin-Raget/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

By

For a flavor of how property mogul Cevdet Caner likes to schmooze potential business partners it’s worth going back to summer 2009.

Just a year after the banking crisis, and the collapse of his Level One real-estate empire, the Austrian whisked a bunch of financiers and property tycoons from Cannes to Saint-Tropez on his speedboat, according to people present who wanted to remain anonymous when discussing sensitive matters. Grabbing the wheel from the skipper, he took everyone to Club 55, a hotspot for celebrities and royals. After being joined there by more moneyed types, they racked up a champagne tab of tens of thousands of euros, the people say.