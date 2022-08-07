CVS Health Corp. is planning to submit a bid to acquire Signify Health Inc. as part of an expansion into home-health services, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVS, which has drug stores and provides health insurance, is among the companies seeking to submit initial bids this week, the newspaper wrote Sunday. The Journal reported last week that Signify, which had a stock-market capitalization of $4.66 billion as of Friday, was exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale.