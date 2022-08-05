 Skip to content
Prognosis

Masked, Vaccinated Students Didn’t Catch Covid in Classrooms

  • Boston University researchers tracked 33,000 students in fall
  • In every suspected case, viral DNA didn’t match classmates’
Students' desk adhere to social distancing requirements in a classroom at a public elementary school in&nbsp;Brooklyn, New York in 2020.&nbsp;

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Vaccinated and masked college students had virtually no chance of catching Covid-19 in the classroom last fall, according to a sweeping study of 33,000 Boston University students that bolsters standard prevention measures. 

The researchers screened the college’s health records to find nine sets of students who developed Covid at about the same time, were in class together without social distancing and had no known contact outside school, suggesting that they might have transmitted it in the classroom. However, genome analysis of coronavirus samples from the groups showed that all of them more likely were infected in other places.  