Bank of Thailand Plans Retail CBDC Pilot Test by End of Year

The Bank of Thailand is planning to advance its development of a retail central bank digital currency to a pilot phase by the end of the year, as the country assesses how the technology would work in its financial system.
The BOT doesn’t yet have plans to issue a retail CBDC, it said in a statement, explaining that “the issuance requires thorough consideration of benefits and associated risks for the financial system.” The pilot is part of a study to assess the suitability of technology and design, and will be conducted under a limited scale with selected participants.