UAE Healthcare Provider Seeking to Raise $750 Million From IPO

Healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings is seeking to raise at least $750 million from an initial public offering in Abu Dhabi this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
Once listed, the United Arab Emirates-based firm, is considering a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 70% of net income from 2023 depending on its investment requirements at the time, according to a presentation for potential investors ahead of the offering that could come as soon as the third quarter.