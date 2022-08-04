 Skip to content
Subscriber Only
Markets
Odd Lots

Transcript: Anna Stansbury on Boosting Worker Bargaining Power

Why a hot labor market alone isn’t enough.

An Amazon truck drives past an Amazon Labor Union (ALU) rally in the Staten Island borough of New York, U.S.

An Amazon truck drives past an Amazon Labor Union (ALU) rally in the Staten Island borough of New York, U.S.

Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts
Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify

Worker bargaining power has declined in the US for decades. And despite the seemingly tight labor market right now, it’s not clear that it’s doing much to reverse the trend. So what's behind the decline? And how could labor grab a larger slice of the economy? On this episode of the podcast, we speak with MIT economist Anna Stansbury, whose research delves into these questions. We discuss the drivers of the long-term decline, and the policy choices that could reverse it. Transcripts have been lightly edited for clarity.