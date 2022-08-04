Transcript: Anna Stansbury on Boosting Worker Bargaining Power

Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts

Worker bargaining power has declined in the US for decades. And despite the seemingly tight labor market right now, it’s not clear that it’s doing much to reverse the trend. So what's behind the decline? And how could labor grab a larger slice of the economy? On this episode of the podcast, we speak with MIT economist Anna Stansbury, whose research delves into these questions. We discuss the drivers of the long-term decline, and the policy choices that could reverse it. Transcripts have been lightly edited for clarity.