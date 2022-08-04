TIPS Liquidity Shows Clear Signs of Improvement, Tradeweb Says

Liquidity in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities has made notable strides in the past year aided by increased customer interest in the product, according to Tradeweb Markets Inc., which operates a leading electronic trading platform for US government bonds.
While TIPS liquidity “still notably lags” compared with nominal Treasuries, “significant investments in infrastructure by TIPS liquidity providers over the last several years” are making a measurable difference, Tradeweb says in a blog post. In particular: