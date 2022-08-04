 Skip to content
Pound Slides as BOE’s Recession Warning Seen Limiting Rate Hikes

  • Sterling reverses gains against the US dollar, UK bonds rally
  • Gilt yield curve briefly inverts to reflect fears of slowdown
The pound reversed gains against the US dollar and UK bonds rallied after the Bank of England warned of a long recession and said its monetary policy path was not pre-set.

That took the shine off a widely expected 50 basis-point interest-rate hike for pound investors. The currency fell as much as 0.5% to $1.2084, having gained by that much before policy makers raised interest rates to 1.75%. Ten-year gilt yields dropped as much as eight basis points and part of the yield curve briefly inverted to reflect fears of an economic slowdown.