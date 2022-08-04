Kamala Harris Says Kansas Vote Shows ‘Majority’ Back Democrats on Abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris said a vote in Kansas showed that a majority of Americans agreed with Democrats on protecting access to abortion as the administration played up the issue ahead of the November midterms.
“The vote that occurred in Kansas also made clear what we all know: the majority of Americans agree with this principle,” said Harris at an event Thursday in Boston with abortion-rights supporters. It was her latest stop on a nationwide tour aimed at pushing back on the Supreme Court ruling eliminating Roe v. Wade’s guaranteed right to an abortion nationwide.