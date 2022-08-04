Zinc Climbs as Glencore Says Energy Crunch Puts Smelters at Risk

Zinc neared a one-month high while other metals came under pressure in London, with top producer Glencore Plc warning that Europe’s energy crisis poses a substantial threat to supply.
Glencore has already suspended production at one of its zinc smelters in Europe, leading to a sharp drop in its metal output this year, and on Thursday it disclosed that its other smelters in the region are barely turning a profit. While risks to industrial-metals demand are mounting, Europe’s power crisis is also weighing heavily on the supply outlook, Glencore said.