 Skip to content
Technology

CK Hutchison Posts Profit Rise as Global Assets Hedge Risks

  • Firm founded by Li Ka-shing sees revenue rise by 8%: filing
  • Stronger dollar hurts group’s earnings from European units
Updated on

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s profit rose 4.3% in the first half of this year boosted by its global operations even as the conglomerate founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing warned of rising risks from a worldwide recession

The flagship company of the CK Group reported net income of HK$19.09 billion ($2.43 billion) for the six months through June, according to a statement Thursday. Total revenue advanced 8.1% to HK$229.6 billion from the same period last year. It raised the interim dividend to HK$0.84 a share, compared with HK$0.80 a year before. 