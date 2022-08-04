Abramovich-Backed Evraz Seeks New Bond Terms to Allow Payments

Evraz Plc, partially owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, will be looking to modify the terms of its dollar-denominated bonds as it seeks alternative ways of paying creditors amid sanctions on the company.

The Russian steelmaker is subject to an asset freeze and cannot make any payments without a license from the UK’s Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation, management said during a call with investors on Thursday. The company has asked the OFSI for this clearance in time for it to meet looming coupon payments in September and October, and is awaiting a response, they said.