Petroecuador CEO Fired Amid Allegations of Improper Influencing

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso fired Petroecuador’s chief executive officer amid allegations of improper influencing as the state oil company tries to steer toward an ambitious production expansion.
Italo Cedeno was fired hours after he acknowledged in an interview with local media Monday that his wife had given him informal advice on hiring at the state oil company. President Lasso announced the decision to remove Cedeno via Twitter late Monday. Cedeno, a career oilman, was the second CEO Lasso appointed to lead the oil producer in the 14 months since he’s taken office.