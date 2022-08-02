Match Group Inc. gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that fell far short of analysts’ estimates with growth stymied by continuing fallout from Covid-19 and a strong dollar weighing on overseas sales. The shares fell more than 20% in extending trading.
Sales will be $790 million to $800 million in the quarter ending in September, said the Dallas-based company, which is parent to dating apps including Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge. Analysts, on average, estimated $883.6 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company said currency fluctuations would have an 8 percentage point effect on revenue.