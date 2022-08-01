RBC Taps Citi’s Borisoff, Bott for Private Equity, Retail Deals

Royal Bank of Canada’s investment-banking arm hired a pair of Citigroup Inc. bankers, tapping Shawn Borisoff for private equity dealmaking and Ryan Bott for retail, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Borisoff is set to join RBC Capital Markets later this year, reporting to the firm’s co-heads of financial sponsors, Harold Varah and Mark Goldstein, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the hirings. Bott will be part of RBC’s consumer and retail investment-banking group, the person added. Earlier this year, that group hired a trio of Citigroup bankers, including global head Doug Trauber.