Penguin Rival Backs US in Antitrust Suit to Block Schuster Buy

Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster will result in lower advances to authors because there will be fewer auction rounds, the chief executive of Penguin’s rival Hachette Book Group Inc. told a judge at the start of an antitrust trial aimed at blocking the combination.
Michael Pietsch said the size of an advance is usually the “deciding factor” for authors and that his company rarely loses auctions to publishing houses outside of the biggest five players. He admitted Hachette has an interest in acquiring Simon & Schuster if the Penguin deal is blocked.