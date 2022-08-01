New Zealand Announces Funding for Samoa Amid China Tensions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced financial support for Samoa on a visit to the Pacific Island nation, as she seeks to reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to the region amid increased interest from China.
New Zealand will contribute NZ$15 million ($9.5 million) as part of a new climate change partnership with Samoa to help it cope with climate change, Ardern said in a statement from Apia on Tuesday. Another NZ$12 million will be provided to assist with the rebuilding of a historic market in the capital destroyed by fire in 2016, she said.