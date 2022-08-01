Japanese Premier Kishida Sees Support Slip as Covid Numbers Peak

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government slipped in two major polls as the country battles record Covid cases but the approval rate still remained at some of the highest levels that any premier has seen in years.

Approval for Kishida’s cabinet fell 2 percentage points to 58% in a poll by the Nikkei newspaper from July 29 to 31, reaching its second-lowest level in its polling since he took office in October. The approval rate in a separate poll released Sunday by Kyodo News was at 51%, the lowest in its tracking for his government.