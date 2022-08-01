Heineken Beats Estimates as Customers Unfazed by Inflation

Heineken NV reported better-than-expected beer sales as higher prices did little to stop customers from drinking more amid a rebound at bars, cafes and restaurants around the world.
The world’s second-largest brewer’s first-half beer volumes rose 7.6% on an organic basis, better than the 5.73% average analyst estimate, the Dutch brewer said in a statement Monday. Organic revenue rose 22% to 16.4 billion euros ($16.8 billion), driven by price increases, good weather in Europe and a recovery in Latin America.