Chile Probes Giant Sinkhole at Lundin Underground Copper Mine

Chilean authorities are investigating a giant sinkhole that opened up over the weekend above an underground copper mine operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp.
A photo of a circular hole of about 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter was posted on the Twitter account of geology and mining service, Sernageomin, which ordered work in the immediate area to stop as it evaluates the situation. In an emailed response, Lundin said it had stopped “underground development work” near the site, but that the sinkhole didn’t affect the community or its workers.