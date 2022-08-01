Canada’s $421 Billion State Pension Turns Attention to Stocks in Hunt for Value

Canada’s $421 billion state pension fund has shifted its attention toward public equities from private deals after a selloff in the first half boosted valuations, according to its top executive.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is one of the world’s largest institutional investors in private equity, with more than $100 billion invested directly in private companies and through funds. But in recent months, “we’ve been active in the public equity space, even in places like infrastructure and real estate,” Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in an interview. “We’ve been doing more public than private because we just see more value right now.”