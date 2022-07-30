UK’s Gazprom Energy Rebrands After German Bailout Steadies Group

One of the UK’s largest business energy suppliers has rebranded in a move that further distances itself from its former owner, Russia’s gas giant Gazprom PJSC.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd., which traded as Gazprom Energy, is now called SEFE Energy Ltd., a reflection of its parent company’s new name, Securing Energy for Europe GmbH. The retail supplier provided about a fifth of the UK’s industrial and commercial gas in 2020, but saw some clients try to cut ties after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.