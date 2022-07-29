 Skip to content
Politics

Russia And Ukraine Trade Blame for Shelling of POW Prison

Smoke rises from thegiant Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol in May.

Source: AP Photo

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (SUSIE BLANN)
Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of a southern port city in May.

Russia said Ukraine's military used U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic. Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded 75.