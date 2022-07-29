Former Aide to Boris Johnson Says She Felt Like His 'Nanny'

A former senior aide to Boris Johnson has said she felt like his "nanny" in an unflattering description of his behaviour in the top job, recalling how she scheduled his naps and soothed his "temper tantrums".

Cleo Watson, brought into No 10 as an ally of Dominic Cummings, described how Mr Johnson needed "house-training" to take precautionary measures to protect others when pinged during the pandemic, how he made jokes such as "kung-flu", and that he would feign bending over when she went to take his temperature.