Equality

Australian PM Reveals Plans for Landmark Indigenous Referendum

  • Albanese to unveil draft pitch for vote to change constitution
  • Reports of growing push back among opposition lawmakers
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will unveil plans for a referendum on changing the Australian constitution to set up a representative Indigenous body in parliament, moving a step closer to fulfilling a major part of his policy agenda. 

In a speech to the Garma Festival of Traditional Culture in Australia’s Northern Territory on Saturday, Albanese will propose to ask Australians in a national vote: “Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?”