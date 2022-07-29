Australian PM Reveals Plans for Landmark Indigenous Referendum

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will unveil plans for a referendum on changing the Australian constitution to set up a representative Indigenous body in parliament, moving a step closer to fulfilling a major part of his policy agenda.
In a speech to the Garma Festival of Traditional Culture in Australia’s Northern Territory on Saturday, Albanese will propose to ask Australians in a national vote: “Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?”