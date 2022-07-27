Eskom Seeks Partners for $71 Billion Energy Transition

South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said its energy-transition plan may require as much as 1.2 trillion rand ($71 billion) of investment for new-generation and distribution capacity, with the bulk of the money expected to come from private investors.
The state-owned power utility, which is saddled with 396 billion rand of debt, plans to tap private investors for the 990 billion rand it needs to fund new generation capacity and shift to cleaner energy sources by 2030, Matthew Mflathelwa, general manager for strategy and planning, said in an interview Wednesday in Johannesburg.