Boeing Reverses Drain on Cash, Signaling Progress in Turnaround

  • Performance in second quarter boosted by 737 Max deliveries
  • Planemaker records $240 million in accounting charges
Attendees board a Boeing&nbsp;737 Max 10 on display at the UK’s Farnborough International Airshow.

Attendees board a Boeing 737 Max 10 on display at the UK’s Farnborough International Airshow.

Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg


Boeing Co. generated $81 million in cash from its operations during the second quarter, sharply reversing its heavy cash use earlier this year as the planemaker stepped up deliveries of its highly profitable 737 Max jetliners.

The performance outpaced Wall Street’s expectations, with analysts predicting the manufacturing titan would burn through $343 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It puts Boeing on track to generate free cash flow on an annual basis for the first time since 2018, Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun told employees in a memo Wednesday.