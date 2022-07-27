Boeing Co. generated $81 million in cash from its operations during the second quarter, sharply reversing its heavy cash use earlier this year as the planemaker stepped up deliveries of its highly profitable 737 Max jetliners.
The performance outpaced Wall Street’s expectations, with analysts predicting the manufacturing titan would burn through $343 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It puts Boeing on track to generate free cash flow on an annual basis for the first time since 2018, Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun told employees in a memo Wednesday.