House Democrats Urge More Vegetarian Meals in Federal Buildings

US government cafeterias should add vegetarian meal options to all menus, a group of 27 Democrats from the House of Representatives said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
In a letter sent ahead of the September White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the group, led by Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, urged Biden “to strongly encourage all federal agencies to make a vegetarian entree available everywhere that federal government cafeterias are serving meals -- from federal agencies, museums and national parks to prisons and military bases.”