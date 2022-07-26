Cost-of-Living Surge Erodes Support for Polish Ruling Coalition

Poland’s ruling coalition lost its lead over the main opposition bloc for the first time since its 2015 election victory in a sign that spiraling inflation is starting to chip away at support.
Coming little more than a year before the next general elections, the results are a potential warning for the nationalist Law & Justice party and their ruling allies. The coalition has been torn by disagreement over clashes with the European Union and is facing growing public anger over a deepening cost-of-living crisis.