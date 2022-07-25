Japan Ex-Minister Calls For Talks On Big Extra Budget in Fall

Japan’s output gap of about 20 trillion yen ($145 billion) should be borne in mind in discussions about a second extra budget expected to start in the fall, a former economy minister said.

“In the parliamentary session starting from the autumn, I would like to think about large-scale economic stimulus and an extra budget,” said Yasutoshi Nishimura, who now serves on a ruling Liberal Democratic Party panel on economic growth. He added that some of the funds could be spent on the government’s plans for digitalization and “green transformation.”