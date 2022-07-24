Hong Kong to Cut Hotel Quarantine With Health Code, Report Says

Hong Kong plans to cut hotel quarantine for arrivals with the introduction of a two-color health code system, Sing Tao Daily reported on Monday.

The government is considering moving to five days of hotel quarantine, after which arrivals will be issued with a so-called yellow health code for two days that would prohibit them from entering high-risk areas where masks can be removed. Another option under consideration is four days of hotel isolation followed by three days of yellow code restrictions, according to the report, which cited an unidentified person. Hong Kong currently requires seven-day quarantine for arrivals.