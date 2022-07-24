 Skip to content
Giant Sea Cranes Ready for Heavy Lifting at Hinkley Nuclear Site

Cooling-water intake head to be lowered into Bristol Channel

A pair of crane vessels preparing for a lift at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Bridgwater, UK, on July 20.&nbsp;

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Two miles off the coast of southwest England, a pair of cranes are getting ready to lift a 5,000-ton chunk of civil engineering from a barge and lower it onto the seabed for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.