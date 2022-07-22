Trump's Closed-Door Fury Emerges as Key Image in Jan. 6 Hearings

Donald Trump is now forever the president who threw his lunch against the wall.

The House hearings on the Capitol insurrection added dramatic new details to Trump’s conduct surrounding the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. They’ve shown a vindictive and erratic president who shattered his plate when his attorney general wouldn’t back claims of a stolen election, didn’t care that some supporters were armed when he urged them to the Capitol because “They’re not here to hurt me,” and was unmoved when his own vice president was in danger.